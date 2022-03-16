Kenny Payne set to be named Louisville head men’s basketball coach

Kenny Payne is set to be named head coach of the University of Louisville’s basketball team, replacing head coach Chris Mack (as well as interim head coach Mike Pegues) from this past season. Payne, who has had previous collegiate stops at Oregon and Kentucky, comes to Louisville after a 2 year stint with the Knicks.

Payne’s hire comes a week after the Cards lost in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The DHR Global Search Firm assisted interim AD Josh Heird in the search, which had floated around names such as Baylor coach Scott Drew and UCLA coach Mick Cronin before the deal with Payne was reached.

Payne’s first task as head man will be to retain most or all of the players from this past season. Gabe Wiznitzer is the only player to have entered the transfer portal so far.

Payne has been endorsed around the basketball world as being an elite recruiter and an excellent development coach. Kentucky turned NBA stars Julius Randle and Karl-Anthony Towns have supported this sentiment.



The University of Louisville Athletic Association is meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, and an introductory press conference will follow at the KFC Yum! Center.



Here’s to getting back towards the top of the college basketball landscape, where Louisville is used to being.

