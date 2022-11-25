We are just about 24 hours away from kickoff between Louisville and Kentucky as the Governor's Cup will be up for grabs. This rivalry has been lopsided in recent years, and for the 2022 edition to go differently, Louisville has to do these three things:



Contain Chris Rodriguez Jr

There really isn't a way to sugarcoat it: Louisville has gotten pushed around up front for quite some time in this rivalry. The rushing numbers for Kentucky over the last five meetings are dominant. They tell the story of what many think about this game and that is that Kentucky's advantage in the trenches is too much for Louisville to overcome. Here are the numbers on the ground for Kentucky in the last five Governor's Cups:

2016: 43-229-2 (5.3 ypc)

2017: 43-228-2 (5.3 ypc)

2018: 46-340-5 (7.4 ypc)

2019: 40-517-6 (12.9 ypc)

2021: 49-362-7 (7.4 ypc) Kentucky has put several offensive linemen in the pros, and the 'Big Blue Wall' may not be as talented as it has been in years past. But make no mistake about it, Kentucky is going to test Louisville's front seven early and often. Kentucky's offense has struggled for most of the year, but bruising running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is still there, and is still gashing defenses. Rodriguez is still averaging over five yards per attempt. If Louisville is going to win this game, Bryan Brown's group has to show some resistance in the middle.



Match Kentucky's energy

Ever Since Scott Satterfield got to Louisville, a main gripe amongst the fans relating specifically to this game is that it appears that Mark Stoops wants this one more. Stoops always has his teams up for this game, regardless of how the season has played out prior to the final game of the year. Scott Satterfield's first attempt in this rivalry ended in a beat down, and when meeting Mark Stoops at mid-field, Satterfield could be seen asking what 'Ls Down' is or why the hand gesture was being used. His second attempt in this rivalry saw Louisville get embarrassed in their own stadium. After a competitive first quarter, Louisville's energy dropped and Kentucky pummeled the Cardinals. Is the third time the charm? Satterfield has now lived in Louisville long enough to know how much this game means to fans. He now knows what 'Ls Down' is. He now knows that Mark Stoops is going to be throwing chairs in the locker room before his team takes the field. Scott Satterfield has to match that energy and he has to have his team ready for an emotional test.



Take advantage of special teams edge