Louisville tight ends coach Chris Klenakis was placed on administrative leave of absence by coach Bobby Petrino Sunday.

University of Louisville tight ends coach Chris Klenakis has been placed on administrative leave of absence on Sunday for driving under the influence and related charges.

“Coach Klenakis approached me this morning and informed me of the situation that occurred over the weekend,” UofL football head coach Bobby Petrino said. “I informed our administration and Coach Klenakis was placed on an administrative leave of absence effective immediately. There are high standards in our program for our coaching staff and we must adhere to those standards on a daily basis.”