Trading back into the First Round at the last minute, the Baltimore Ravens selected Lamar Jackson to be their next quarterback.
"I'm a Raven, it's on," Jackson told Deion Sanders on the broadcast. "I'm looking forward to being a Raven."
The Heisman Trophy winner was the final pick of the first round.
"This is the most exciting and spectacular player in this draft," NFL analyst Mike Mayock said.
Hard to imagine a better offensive coordinator for Lamar Jackson than Marty Mornhinweg, who had Michael Vick. The #Ravens likely have him sit a year, learn, then fully commit to a new offense for 2019.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2018
@Lj_era8 let’s gooooooooooooo boy! Proud as hell for you man! Everything that happened before tonight is in the past, bless up my boy, I know the feeling 💯!— Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) April 27, 2018
WELCOME TO THE FLOCK, @Lj_era8!— Ravens Nation (@LIVERavenNation) April 27, 2018
With the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Ravens have selected Louisville QB Lamar Jackson! #NFLDraft #PlayLikeARaven #RavensNation pic.twitter.com/izpIF4Sq5j