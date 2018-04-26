Ticker
Baltimore Ravens select Lamar Jackson

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

Trading back into the First Round at the last minute, the Baltimore Ravens selected Lamar Jackson to be their next quarterback.

"I'm a Raven, it's on," Jackson told Deion Sanders on the broadcast. "I'm looking forward to being a Raven."

The Heisman Trophy winner was the final pick of the first round.

"This is the most exciting and spectacular player in this draft," NFL analyst Mike Mayock said.

