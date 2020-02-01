Former Louisville star and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson has been named the Associated Press NFL MVP. Jackson becomes just the second player in NFL history to be named MVP unanimously. Previously, only New England's Tom Brady in 2010 had been a unanimous choice for MVP. Jackson wins the award in just his second season in the NFL and his first as the full-time starter at quarterback. He is the second-youngest player to ever win the award. Jim Brown was just 21 years old when he won the award in 1957.

With Jackson the full-time starter at quarterback and the entire Ravens offense built to accentuate his skills, the Ravens finished with an NFL best 14-2 record. Jackson led the NFL in passing touchdown with 36. He also became just the second quarterback ever to record two games with a perfect passer rating. Additionally, he broke the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback, breaking the record owned by Michael Vick by rushing for 1,206 yards.