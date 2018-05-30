Lance Ware's versatility, talent a big draw for some big programs
HAMPTON, Va. – The talent and ability have never been in question with Lance Ware. The Rivals100 sophomore led his team to the 16-under championship contest over the weekend, and he has seen his recruitment pick up some in recent months.
A talented sophomore forward, Ware discussed how the spring has been for him thus far.
“Things have been going well so far. The two sessions were a little rough, but to come out here this weekend and do well, it is just great,” he said. “I rebound it, block shots and score whenever I need to.”
Louisville, Michigan, Villanova and Oregon are among the schools that have been in touch.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Louisville: “It means a lot to hear from them since my coach, Pervis Ellison, played there, and that is always going to be a school that I know about. There is a lot of history there.”
Oregon: “The brand there pretty much sells itself. They get the best gear, they are always good, and my man Louis King is going there. We haven’t really talked about them yet, but he just says that he loves it. “
Michigan: “I was at the national title game, sitting in the Michigan fan section. There was so much intensity in the game, it was ridiculous.
“I like how he (John Beilein) runs his program and his players and he is just a class act.”
Villanova: “I really like Villanova. They are really close to my home - they’re like an hour or so away. Jalen Brunson is a bucket for them and just that whole team is great there.
“I went to a game and also their Midnight Madness. I haven’t had a chance to take a full visit but everything there, it is just crazy. All of the fans are tremendous.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
Ware will complete his junior travel ball season this summer with the New York Rens 16-under squad.
No visits have been made or are set, though further interest and offers could change the plans for the four-star sophomore.
RIVALS’ REACTION
A tremendously talented prospect who works best facing the basket, Ware is someone who can stretch the defense with a perimeter jumper, rebound in traffic, protect his basket and also pass the ball in various settings.
Thanks to his versatility on either end, finding a worthwhile college suitor will not be much of an issue. Ware continues to round out his game, and many other programs are expected to jump into the picture for the well-rounded and talented sophomore.