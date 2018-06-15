Ticker
Larue County star makes his pick

Chris Person • CardinalSports.com
Staff Writer

Hodgenville, Ky., linebacker Anthony Adkins announced his college choice Friday night.

Adkins, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker from Larue County High School, got an early offer from Louisville - and he took it.

