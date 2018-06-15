Larue County star makes his pick
Hodgenville, Ky., linebacker Anthony Adkins announced his college choice Friday night.
Adkins, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker from Larue County High School, got an early offer from Louisville - and he took it.
BREAKING: Larue County (KY) athlete Anthony Adkins (6'3" 225lbs) has committed to Louisville. https://t.co/GMnk0cWfDE— Chris Person (@RivalsChris) June 16, 2018
110% Committed #GoCards 💉⚪️🔴🐔 @tone4130 @lsa0205 pic.twitter.com/w4JpNG4tA6— Anthony Adkins (@antadkins20) June 16, 2018