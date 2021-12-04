Late three-pointer pushes Louisville past NC State
After leading by 14 at the half, Louisville struggled coming out of the break. The Cardinals trailed 68-65 with 2:20 left.
Behind a 9-0 run to end the game, Louisville found a way to get an extremely important conference win on the road.
Tied at 68 with just over 30 second remaining, Louisville drew up a play in the timeout to get Matt Cross a look.
Perfect execution, and a perfect pass from Dre Davis allowed Cross to get off a clean shot.
The first half was great. The second half wasn't so great. But, Louisville showed a ton of grit down the stretch to win a game that they really needed to win.
The game-winning three from Cross is going to get the most attention, but it was the hustle plays from the Miami transfer that put Louisville in a position to win.
- Malik Williams has been excellent the last three games. Williams finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds to notch a double-double.
- Locke got out of his slump, going 4-of-8 from three-point range.
- Dre Davis was productive, as usual.
- In a bit of a twist, Gabe Wiznitzer played the backup center role in this one. While Wiznitzer was on the floor, NC State outscored Louisville by 16 points.
- Jae'Lyn Withers continues to struggle, only scoring three points.
- Sam Williamson stayed on the bench for most of this one, only playing four minutes.