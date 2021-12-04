Late three-pointer pushes Louisville past NC State

After leading by 14 at the half, Louisville struggled coming out of the break. The Cardinals trailed 68-65 with 2:20 left. Behind a 9-0 run to end the game, Louisville found a way to get an extremely important conference win on the road.

Tied at 68 with just over 30 second remaining, Louisville drew up a play in the timeout to get Matt Cross a look. Perfect execution, and a perfect pass from Dre Davis allowed Cross to get off a clean shot.



The first half was great. The second half wasn't so great. But, Louisville showed a ton of grit down the stretch to win a game that they really needed to win. The game-winning three from Cross is going to get the most attention, but it was the hustle plays from the Miami transfer that put Louisville in a position to win.

