“Live by the three, die by the three.” That’s how the cliché goes. And just like most clichés, and as the cliché goes, clichés are clichés for a reason.

Since the dawn of the three-point line, teams and fans have been warned by the experts that while the three-pointer is certainly a weapon and a great way to create parity in spite of raw athletic ability, it was not to be abused for its powers would surely backfire.

Time and time again we saw red hot mid-majors and sharpshooting cinderellas advance through the first round or first weekend only to suddenly go ice cold and die by their reliance on shooting the three. For this very reason, and with the many other professional warnings and unprofessional clichés, I was frightened by Louisville’s ability to shoot the three. Not because it’s not awesome to watch Ryan McMahon knock down seven (!) threes in a single game, with one of them coming off the most insulting back-dribble behind the line I’ve ever seen, but because seemingly everything I’ve ever been told points to this being an unreliable bad thing.

By no means am I saying that Louisville is a mid-major nor a cinderella, but we’ve seen plenty of goliaths play with fire too much and eventually get burned. Even a month ago after the FSU loss I was warning that perhaps UofL doesn’t fit the mold of a champion, and one of the main reason’s for my argument was Louisville’s reliance on their three ball. I even went so far as to cite Ed Feng’s book, “How to Win Your NCAA Tournament Pool,” where he cites that between 2002 and 2016, only four national champions attempted over ~33 percent of their shots from three.

However, as most things have happened in my life, I later came to find out that I am an idiot. Not for the normal reasons you would think, but because since Villanova cut down the nets (after a buzzer-beating 3, no less) the sport has evolved so much that datapoints from just four seasons ago are now virtually irrelevant.

Who do I get to thank for the exposure of my ineptitude? That would be Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors and Steve Kerr were the best, if not the first, at understanding that a shot that is worth 50 percent more than a two-pointer is worth the risk, even if it’s more difficult to make. The zenith of this realization came in the early 2010s as NBA teams began to adopt and comprehend the idea of points-per-possession. In fact, between 2008 and 2012, the NBA saw the league average In three-point attempts rise by nearly 12 percent. But then Steph Curry arrived in the Bay Area and set the world on fire. The Warriors saw Curry set ablaze multiple shooting records through carefully designed spacing plays that allowed Curry and his teammates success in their onslaught of shots from downtown.

In 2016 the league took an even bigger leap in three-point attempts. The Warriors were attempting over 30 shots from behind the arc per game, while James Harden and the Rockets raised their attempt average from 30.7 from the year before to 40.1. And the league average has only grown exponentially since then.