Louisville lands commitment from Ole Miss transfer Mohamed Sanogo

Scott Satterfield and the Louisville staff continue to work the transfer portal to find immediate help. Tuesday night was no different as Ole Miss linebacker Mohamed Sanogo announced his commitment to Louisville.



What made Louisville the choice for the SEC transfer? “It was a great opportunity to play on a great defense with a great defensive scheme that frees up linebackers with and outstanding linebacker coach I can learn and grow from.”

Sanogo was a productive player for Ole Miss, as he led the Rebels in tackles during his sophomore season. Sanogo totaled 112 tackles in 2018, the third-most in the SEC.

Sanogo's career at Ole Miss spiraled after the 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of the 2019 campaign.

