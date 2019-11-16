NC State stunned the offense early in the game by selling out on stopping the run and blitzing like mad men. It worked for two quarters, but then adjustments were made at halftime and the offense came out scoring on their first four drives coming out of the half. The final scoring drive was capitalized by backup kicker Ryan Chalifoux’s fake field goal passing touchdown to Marshon Ford, which was absolutely hilarious and amazing for so many reasons.

Where do I even begin? Reaching bowl eligibility after the nightmare that was last season is unbelievable for so many reasons. It’s been an incredible run since Satterfield and Co. arrived on campus last December. There are so many angles to look at this momentous occasion from, but the biggest thing is that Satterfield and his staff picked up a beaten down 2-10, turned them into believers, and now they’re going bowling. It’s unbelievable and we should all be beyond thrilled.

It was awesome to see how the offense, particularly Cunningham, responded in the second half. NC State made it clear wasn’t going to let Louisville run the ball, so Cunningham had to come up big and he did. He finished the game with 242 yards passing and 4 touchdowns, which was a career high for him. Oh, and despite NC State’s run-stopping efforts, Javian Hawkins became the first Louisville running back to reach 1,000 yards rushing since Bilal Powell in 2010.

While the defense had its struggles throughout the game, they came up big with 3 forced turnovers and some well-timed stops when the offense was really building some steam.

I’m not even going to comment on the referees because they don’t deserve it.

The Cards went on the road, they struggled early, but they came back strong in the second half and now they’re going bowling with 2 games left to play in the regular season.

If you’re reading this, you know how insane that sounds and far this team has come. I know y’all will enjoy this win and bowl-eligibility accordingly, and appreciate how fun this ride has been so far.

We will be playing this song at the CardinalSports command post for the next two months.