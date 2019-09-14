1. Quarterback’s Will Be Fine – With Malik Cunningham filling in for Puma Pass, everything went as expected. The running game was strong enough to lure in WKU’s defenders which ultimately led to good passing opportunities. And then with Evan Conley filling in for Cunningham on a few drives, the game plan continued to work. Also, it should be mentioned that Satterfield must have a lot of faith in Conley to let him throw a deep post on his second career play. As long as Hawkins and Co. can keep the ball moving, the quarterbacks should have things pretty easy.

3. Defense Held Its Own – With the first two touchdowns coming at the hands of a busted play (#firstyearcoachprobs) and favorable field position, there shouldn’t be a tremendous amount of concern when it comes to the scoreboard. Though, it should be noted that the defense looked gassed in the 4th quarter which should have led to two WKU scores. This may be something to keep an eye moving forward as depth will be tough to manage throughout the season.

4. Penalties – The end of the game looked a lot like what we saw last year. Dumb and unnecessary penalties let WKU hang around longer than they should have. This needs to be cleaned up. Seems like players lost focus late in the game which we do not have the luxury of doing moving forward.

This was still a solid win for UofL with plenty of things to work on. Now it’s time for the Cards to prepare for a reeling FSU team which could be a huge confidence booster if the Cards can grab a win in Tallahassee.