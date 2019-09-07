This game was pretty much what we expected. We beat EKU like we should, and the defense was even more dominant than we expected. Overall it was good to see the offense working. We may have QB battle on our hands.

Defense Did It’s Job

This was one of my biggest concerns heading into the game. I was worried that with 4 days rest that the defense would struggle and look gassed against a run-heavy offense. Thankfully, while EKU’s backs did look good, the defense was able to get enough stops and get off the field when they needed it most. Seeing this defense hold any team scoreless is beyond encouraging.

QB Battle?

While pass didn’t turn the ball over, except for a freak interception, he still didn’t look like the QB we were hoping for. His run-reads were incorrect at times, and his passing accuracy was glaringly inconsistent. Even when Pass hit Justin Marshall for a big gain late in the 3rd, he lead the receiver too much on what should have been a sure touchdown. When Cunningham came in it was pretty much what we expected. He was a perfect fit for the offense and it showed. Should be interesting to see if any changes are made over the week.

Cards Stayed Healthy

My other concern with coming off of a physical game into a short week against a power-running offense was injuries. Thankfully there weren’t any injury timeouts for UofL to my knowledge and everyone’s looking good. Hopefully everyone is feeling good after this game and we can keep our depth in good shape through next week. FSU game is looking more and more winnable and we’ll need all the help we can get.