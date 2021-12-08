Louisville AD Vince Tyra let out of non-compete

After two meetings where nothing happened, we finally got some sort of news on Wednesday afternoon.

The UofL Board of Trustees came to an agreement in a 4 p.m. meeting to throw out the non-compete clause in Tyra's contract, now allowing Florida State to make the hire official.

UofL did not get compensated for the buyout, presumably because they need Tyra to cooperate for the NCAA investigation that is looming over the men's basketball program.

The Board of Trustees also waived the 30-day notice clause that was in Tyra's contract, which now allows him to head to Tallahassee immediately.

Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi hasn't been available for questions after five days of meetings.

Florida State's hiring of Vince Tyra could be finalized as soon as tomorrow.

