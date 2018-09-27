Louisville continues to own the month at hand as it celebrated its fourth class of 2019 commitment within as many weeks in the form of three-star forward Quinn Slazinski. A 6-foot-8 senior that can provide a scoring threat from the perimeter, Slazinski becomes the fifth member to Chris Mack’s first full class at the ACC program.

Slazinski discussed in his commitment in full. “I felt that it was home for me. I visited over the summer and my family and I felt great about the plan that they have for me during my time there,” Slazinski said, a prospect who will enroll next fall but then plans to redshirt during his freshman campaign. “I will graduate at 17 and seeing how my body has changed over the past year at Huntington Prep, it was the best decision for me and my family.”