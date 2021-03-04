CardinalSports - Louisville adds director of on-campus recruiting to support staff

In an effort to strengthen the recruiting department, Louisville has made another addition to the support staff. This time, Louisville has hired Caroline McMurry to be the director of on-campus recruiting.

McMurry comes from Oklahoma, where she served as the recruiting operations coordinator. McMurry had been with the Sooners since October of 2017, where she assisted coaches with recruiting and played a major role on the compliance side of things.

A source close to the Oklahoma program told CardinalSports this: “McMurry did her job extremely well. Working alongside Annie Hanson and Drew Hill and the rest of the recruiting staff, McMurry was a vital member in why Oklahoma has had some of the most innovative recruiting ideas in recent years. It was just a matter of time until McMurry would find a spot elsewhere to continue her growth and development. She’ll be a great asset to the Louisville program.”

Prior to joining Lincoln Riley's staff at Oklahoma, McMurry was a recruiting assistant at North Carolina, her alma mater.

In a spring practice press conference, Scott Satterfield admitted Louisville's recruiting efforts "weren't where they needed to be."