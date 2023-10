LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville football program has announced it has signed a single-game contract to play James Madison at L&N Stadium in 2025.



The Cardinals will host the Dukes on Sept. 6, 2025, in what will be the second meeting between the two schools. The two programs met for the first time back on Nov. 5, 2022, a 34-10 home win for the Cardinals.

The game replaces a non-conference contest between originally scheduled between Louisville and Indiana, which was slated for Bloomington, Ind. The change gives the Cards eight home games for that season.