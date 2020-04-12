Another Sunday night, another graduate transfer commitment for Louisville and Chris Mack.



This time it's a west coast guard Charles Minlend Jr. Minlend played for San Francisco out of the WCC, where he was named to the All-WCC Second Team this past year.



Minlend is a 1,000-point scorer and has played in a lot of college basketball games for the Dons. Minlend ranks top-10 in games played, and 3-point field goals made in San Francisco's history.



As a redshirt junior, Minlend started all 34 games for the Dons, averaging over 14 points per game.



Minlend is just what the doctor ordered for the Cardinals heading into next season. The 6-foot-4 guard should provide experience and the ability to play multiple positions on the perimiter, which is exactly what Chris Mack's squad needed.

Minlend had cut his list to seven schools just days ago, with Arizona, Arkansas, Butler, BYU, Gonzaga, Indiana, and Mississippi State the top choices.



Chris Mack came calling and made a strong push that ended in a commitment, seemingly out of left field.

