Don't blink. You might miss Jeff Brohm landing a commitment out of the transfer portal. That's what happened on Friday night as Jeff Brohm added not one, but two commitments from priority targets.

Louisville landed a pair of proven players for the 2024 roster as Alabama WR Ja'Corey Brooks and UCF CB Corey Thornton announced for the Cardinals.

Brooks and Thornton are both originally from the Miami area, and both were on official visits to Louisville when they announced their commitments to Jeff Brohm.

Brooks was a standout for the Crimson Tide in 2022 and was a go-to target for Bryce Young, catching 39 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns. Brooks didn't carry that momentum into 2023, but is a special talent on the outside.

Corey Thornton is a four-year starter and was UCF's highest-graded defensive player according to PFF. Thornton should slide into a starting role in Louisville's secondary and could pair with Jarvis Brownlee or Quincy Riley, depending on if either or both decide to return to school for another season.