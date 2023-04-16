A new transfer portal window opened on Saturday. The current window will be open for 15 days ranging from April 15th to April 30th. Players can enter the portal and transfer to another school during that period of time.

As spring practice comes to a conclusion this week, one position group that could use added depth is the offensive line. Louisville addressed that need in the form of Duquesne transfer Vincent Lumia.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound transfer generated offers from Utah State, UNLV, Nevada, and others since entering his name into the transfer portal.

Lumia was a 3x NEC All Conference performer, and can play tackle or guard. The commitment gives Louisville another piece to the puzzle up front to go along with Bryan Hudson, Renato Brown, Michael Gonzalez, and John Paul Flores.