Louisville advances to 2nd round of ACC Tournament

Louisville defeated Georgia Tech by a final score of 84-74 on Tuesday night. The Cardinals had a near-flawless first half and jumped out to a 27-point lead before the Yellowjackets went on a 27-6 run to cut the lead down to 5 with about 3 minutes left in the game.



Jarrod West hit back to back three-pointers to change the momentum, before the Cards finished off the game at the free-throw line.

West led Louisville with 20 points, 3 assists, and 4 steals. Noah Locke scored 16 points (4 threes) and the duo of Sydney Curry and Malik Williams combined for 26 points and 16 rebounds.



Mason Faulkner (6 points) El Ellis (10 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) and Sam Williamson (6 points, 5 rebounds) helped solidify the game as Mike Pegues went with a shortened rotation against the Yellowjackets.

The Cards play Virginia tomorrow night at 9:30.