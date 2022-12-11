LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Anna DeBeer finished with 17 kills, hitting .222, 10 digs, and three blocks to lead the Louisville women's volleyball team to a 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6 victory over Oregon in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

With the win, the Cardinals move to 30-2 on the season and advance to their second consecutive NCAA National Semi-finals in Omaha. The loss marks an end to a 17-game winning streak for the Ducks, who end the year with a 26-6 overall record.

As a team, the Cardinals finished with 56 kills, 11 blocks, seven aces, and hitting .217 in the match, while the Ducks totaled 64 kills, 59 assists, 59 digs, and hitting .250. The teams tied in total points with 74 apiece.

Claire Chaussee registered 13 kills, nine kills, and a block while hitting .235 for the Cards. Aiko Jones added 11 kills, two aces, three digs, and a block. Amaya Tillman tallied seven kills and five blocks, while Raquel Lazaro chipped in with 38 assists and three blocks. Elena Scott totaled five aces, marking a season-high by any Cardinal while adding 12 digs in the victory.

Claire Chaussee and Aiko Jones were named All-Regional with Anna DeBeer being voted Regional Most Valuable Player.