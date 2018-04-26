Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-26 13:22:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Louisville alum Hines-Allen starts work with Mystics

Fqhzpfex1kqfsqfjn1ir
Gail Kamenish
Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

Louisville alum Myisha Hines-Allen was a second round draft pick by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Draft. Hines-Allen saw a familiar name when she reported for workouts in Washington.

The Washington practice court has massive banners honoring legends on the walls of the gym. Those legends include former Louisville star and NBA Rookie of the Year Wes Unseld.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}