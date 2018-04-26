Louisville alum Myisha Hines-Allen was a second round draft pick by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Draft. Hines-Allen saw a familiar name when she reported for workouts in Washington.
Louisville Legend Wes Unseld's banner hangs above the practice court where Louisville Legend @Mooks_22 is working out for the first time with her new team. (photo by @WashMystics) pic.twitter.com/1YLYXVacM4— Howie Lindsey (@howielindsey) April 26, 2018
The Washington practice court has massive banners honoring legends on the walls of the gym. Those legends include former Louisville star and NBA Rookie of the Year Wes Unseld.