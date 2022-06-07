Louisville and the Rivals250: Where did commits and targets land?

The latest update of the 2023 Rivals250 is out and there are a lot of changes that Louisville fans should note. With two commitments ranked inside the top 100 nationally, Scott Satterfield's 2023 is well on its way to being the best in school history. Let's take a look at where commits and targets ended up as the Rivals250 was updated today:



COMMITS

Deandre Moore

One of the biggest movers in this most recent rankings update is Louisville commit Deandre Moore. The 5-foot-11 wide receiver jumped 46 spots to No. 74 in the nation. Moore was committed to Oklahoma during the Lincoln Riley era but backed off that decision in late January. Louisville and Texas emerged as the top two in his recruitment and then USC and Alabama were also being seriously considered. Moore will start his official visit to Louisville later this month on June 17th.



Pierce Clarkson

The commander and chief of Louisville's 2023 class, Pierce Clarkson, also moved inside the top 100. Clarkson was bumped up 12 spots, landing as the No. 98 overall player in the class, and is the No. 1 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class. Clarkson will also be taking his official visit to Louisville during the weekend of June 17th.



Aaron Williams

Williams fell in the newest rankings, but is still firmly inside the Rivals250, giving Louisville three top-250 commits in this class. All three of Louisville's Rivals250 commits are from California, spear-headed by Pierce Clarkson who has been leading the charge. Like Moore and Clarkson, Aaron Williams will also be visiting Louisville, beginning on June 17th.



TARGETS