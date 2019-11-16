

Louisville travels to NC State tonight for another chance to become bowl eligible and to clinch at least a .500 season in ACC play in Scott Satterfield's first season at Louisville. The Cardinals are also seeking to forget about a mostly disastrous game at Miami a week ago. NC State, as the next opponent, might be the best thing the Cardinals could ask for in looking to bounce back strong. The Wolfpack have lost each of their last three games in blowout fashion, have been decimated by injuries, and have endured a revolving door at quarterback. That all being the case, here are five Wolfpack players you should know ahead of tonight's 7:30 pm kickoff on the ACC Network.

Devin Leary, QB



If anything has characterized NC State football over the recent years (decades?), it has been stellar quarterback play. Being led by a fantastic run of future NFL quarterbacks like Russell Wilson, Mike Glennon, Jacoby Brissett, and Ryan Finley helped the program both survive some lean years and rebuild from them. But that string is over as the Wolfpack have played musical chairs at quarterback all years. Louisville will face redshirt freshman Devin Leary. Leary started the previous three games, all losses in which the offense sputtered often.

Nevertheless, he was a highly-rated prospect out of high school and had a more than adequate arm when given time to throw. He's not a threat to run like Matthew McKay or Bailey Hockman are. So Louisville's struggling pass rush at least doesn't have to contend with that.

Zonovan Knight, RB



The entire NC State offense has struggled to find an identity. Losing offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford did not help. Losing all-conference caliber linemen to the NFL didn't either. Perhaps one of the lone bright spots on the NC State offense has been Zonovan Knight. The freshman running back has battled for playing time in a crowded backfield all year, but the Clemson game might have been the moment he claimed the job (129 yards). He's a bigger back (6'0, 200 lbs) who is rarely tackled by the first defender. He doesn't have blazing speed, but he's a dangerous one-cut runner who rarely gets pushed backward. Watching him play, it's not hard to see how he earned the nickname "Bam."

Larell Murchison, DL



NC State transitioned to its version of a 3-3-5 stack defense this season. No three-man line defense works without dependable interior linemen controlling the middle, and NC State has that in Larell Murchison. Murchison is big (6'3, 291) and experienced (fifth-year senior). While injuries and inexperience have ravaged the overall defense, the defensive line has at least held its own. Given that Louisville has struggled most with big, athletic defensive lines like Clemson, Florida State, and Miami, the matchup with Murchison, perhaps without Mekhi Becton, is one to watch.

Alim McNeil, NT



No 3-3-5 defense will work without a quality nose tackle, and Alim McNeil gives NC State that. He's a fireplug at 6'2, 315, but he's athletic and can move for a man that sized. Louisville's offense has struggled most with pressure up the middle in the face of Micale Cunningham. McNeil working against Louisville's interior offensive linemen will go a long way towards determining if Louisville will have an offensive game closer to Boston College and Wake Forest, or struggle like against Miami and Clemson.

Joshua Fedd-Jackson, OG