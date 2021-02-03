CardinalSports - Louisville at Syracuse Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

Louisville at Syracuse Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that the Louisville at Syracuse men’s basketball game scheduled for tonight has been postponed.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Further updates and schedule adjustments by the ACC will be announced at a later date.

Below is the ACC men’s basketball schedule for Wednesday, February 3:

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh | RSN | 7:00 PM

Virginia at North Carolina State| ACCN | 9:00 PM

The full 2020-21 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.