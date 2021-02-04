CardinalSports - Louisville at Virginia Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Louisville at Virginia men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday, February 6 has been postponed. Pittsburgh will now play at Virginia on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men's basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Louisville's next scheduled game is against Pittsburgh on Feb. 10 in the KFC Yum! Center.

The ACC also announced new dates for the previously postponed NC State at Virginia and Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech games. The NC State-Virginia game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 24, while the Pitt-Georgia Tech game will now be played on Sunday, February 14. In addition, the Georgia Tech at Clemson will move up one day and be played on Friday, February 12.

Below is the revised schedule for the affected dates:

Saturday, February 6

NC State at Boston College | ACCN | Noon

Virginia Tech at Miami | RSN | Noon

Syracuse at Clemson | ACCN | 2 PM

Pitt at Virginia | ESPN | 4 PM (moved from Feb. 24)

North Carolina at Duke | ESPN | 6 PM

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech | ACCN | 8 PM

Friday, February 12

Georgia Tech at Clemson | ACCN | 8 PM (moved from Feb. 13)

Sunday, February 14

PItt at Georgia Tech | ACCN | 4 PM (rescheduled from Jan. 13)

Miami at Notre Dame | ACCN | 6 PM

Wednesday, February 24

Clemson at Wake Forest | ACCN | 4:30 PM

NC State at Virginia | ACCN | 6:30 PM (rescheduled from Jan. 20)

Florida State at Miami | ACCN | 8:30 PM