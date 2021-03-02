CardinalSports - Louisville at Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

Louisville at Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Louisville at Virginia Tech men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, March 3 has been canceled.

The canceled game follows a contract tracing review within the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com com (full report).

The full 2020-21 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.

Louisville will play its final game of the regular season against Virginia on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.