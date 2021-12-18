Louisville at Western Kentucky Basketball Game Moved to 3 p.m. ET

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The University of Louisville's men's basketball game at Western Kentucky has been moved to CBS, with the game time adjusted by the network to 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT local time). The game will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and available to stream on Paramount+.





The game was originally scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network at 2:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. CT local time).





WKU will be supporting emergency relief for WKU students through the WKU Opportunity Fund at Saturday’s men’s basketball home game against Louisville. The fund provides needs-based awards for unexpected financial needs including housing and meal assistance, loss of income, technology needs to complete courses, and more.





Alumni and fans interested in contributing to emergency funding for WKU students affected by the December 11 tornado can do so by texting “WKURelief” to 83200 or visiting wku.edu/relief.