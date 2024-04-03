LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville Athletics, in partnership with 502Circle, the official Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Collective of the Louisville Cardinals, unveils its latest initiative aimed at maximizing opportunities for student-athletes.





502Circle is embarking on an ambitious endeavor to expand its membership base to over 2,500 members, furthering its mission to amplify the impact of NIL for Louisville Athletics. Central to this strategic push is a groundbreaking matching initiative: new revenue generated through memberships, up to $1 million, will be generously matched by Glow Brands.





“We’re extremely grateful to Glow Brands and 502Circle for their collaboration on this NIL membership match campaign,” said Director of Athletics Josh Heird. “This level of commitment to supporting our student-athletes continues to make the University of Louisville a premier destination for the best talent in the country. Our goal is to continue to create positive momentum around UofL Athletics. With your help, we can take all of our programs to even greater heights.”





Dan Furman, President of 502Circle, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "As the college athletics landscape evolves, we are thrilled to have Glow Brands support our efforts in bolstering Louisville Athletics. This partnership allows fans and businesses to double the impact of their contributions as we strive to lead the national conversation on NIL."





Membership in 502Circle offers a range of exclusive benefits designed to enhance engagement with UofL student-athletes and the Cardinal community. From access to athlete events, tailgates, meet and greets, and more, supporters become integral members of a community dedicated to advancing the legacy of Louisville Athletics excellence both on and off the playing field.





Starting at just $25/month, individuals and businesses interested in securing a membership and doubling their commitment through the donation match can join at 502Circle.com.





Rick Kueber, Co-Founder and CEO of Glow Brands, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, "Louisville Athletics holds a special place in our city's heart. By matching contributions up to $1,000,000, alongside the unwavering support of our fan base, we aim to solidify our position among the nation's premier athletic programs."





This announcement comes at the heels of the recent appointment of Louisville’s new men’s basketball coach, Pat Kelsey, on March 29th. Furman and Kueber are optimistic about this new chapter for Louisville Athletics, believing that robust NIL support will drive future success for the department.





"We hope these matching funds are swiftly utilized," echoed Furman and Kueber in closing.





About the 502Circle

502Circle is the official NIL Collective of Louisville Athletics. The collective's goal is to position Louisville Athletics and all its sports for sustainable growth and success, by advocating for Louisville student-athletes and making a positive impact in the community. 502Circle supports over 100 athletes across men’s and women’s teams. For more information on the collective, visit 502Circle.com.





About Glow Brands

Founded by Rick Kueber and his brother, David, Glow Brands manages three brands – franchisor of Sun Tan City and leading franchisee of Planet Fitness and Buff City Soap - with more than 350 combined locations and 2,200 team members. Glow Brands entities and the Kueber Family are longtime corporate and personal supporters of Louisville Athletics.



