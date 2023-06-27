News More News
Louisville Athletics Announces Updates for L&N Stadium Parking

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In a continued effort to improve the experience for football fans and address traffic and parking challenges on game day, the University of Louisville athletic department will implement changes for parking at L&N Stadium for the 2023 football season.


The forthcoming changes reflect the extensive feedback provided by Season Ticket Members and a third-party partner that provides expertise in parking for large-scale sporting events across the country.


The focus of these updates is centered on parking lots located south of the Central Ave overpass: Planet Fitness Purple Lots (A, B, C, & D). (Season Ticket Members with Bronze and Platinum parking will not be affected by these changes.)


Planet Fitness Purple Lots (A, B, C, & D) are being reconfigured and divided into five lots, easily identifiable by color, to offer season ticket members a choice between speed and self-park options.


Below are how the parking lots will be re-labeled for the 2023 season:

Purple Lot A is now the Purple Lot

Purple Lot B is now divided into the White Lot and the Red Lot

Purple Lot C is now divided into the Green Lot and the Yellow Lot

Purple Lot D is now the Meet to Park area (A staging area where Season Ticket Members can coordinate arrival with fellow pass holders to then proceed to park together in their assigned lot.)


