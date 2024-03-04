Louisville attempted a comeback in the last few minutes, as we’ve seen many times now, but the deficit was too much to overcome and the defense is just too lackluster to come from behind.

The optimism for Kenny Payne’s second season as head coach quickly faded, as everyone saw more of the same that they’d hope would be improved by this time of year, but obviously it hasn’t. The team looks the same now as they did when the season started off, which means there’s a disconnect between the coaching staff and the players. This disconnect, however, is one that I haven’t seen or experienced before at this high of a level, seriously it’s that bad. The fact that this team is still plagued by the same issues as before is almost unfathomable. Whatever is being taught or practiced to these players just isn’t working and hasn’t worked for a while now.

The Cardinals just dropped their fifth consecutive loss over the weekend against a solid Syracuse Orange team and majority of people who support the program are already looking forward to next season.

Last time these two teams faced off was back in New York, where Syracuse escaped with a 94-92 win over Louisville after an incorrect goaltending call on Kaleb Glenn. This time, Louisville enters the game on a four game losing streak as they’ve played poorly against good and bad teams. The Orange, on the other hand, have won three straight coming into the game and now it’s four after holding off Louisville’s late comeback. The Cardinals started the game off 0-5, but they were still in it because they got to the free throw line. The game went back and forth for the first eight or so minutes and then Syracuse started pulling away by capitalizing off Louisville’s subpar defense.

The Orange are known for their zone defense at certain points in the game, as they’ve done for many years now. Louisville’s had issues against zone all season dating back to their late game struggles against Indiana earlier this year. Their only success in this game was inside the paint with Kaleb Glenn and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, but after Syracuse went zone, that was the end of that for the most part. Now it was time for the Cardinals to knock down their good looks from three-point range, but they finished the game only making four of their 19 attempts (21%).

Kenny Payne’s recipe for success has been when Louisville shoots well from the field, because he can’t rely on his defense to win him any game whatsoever. That also means whenever Louisville has bad shooting percentages, which is often, they’ll most likely lose the game and this was the case once again. Louisville shot 44% from the field and 21% from the three-point line, compared to Syracuse’s 58% from the field and 62% from the three-point line. It’s night and day when you compare the difference and no team is going to overcome that when you have no defense to bail you out.

The last four minutes of the game were somewhat interesting, but it was going to take a near miracle for Louisville to erase a nine point deficit with less than 90 seconds left. One thing that you could say about Louisville is that they look much more formidable whenever they’re playing with urgency, but that’s a rarity. This experience has been Louisville’s worst in a pretty long time, but there’s only 3 more games left and the ACC tournament, so the end is near. Athletic Director Josh Heird will address the future of Louisville’s once historic program shortly after their last game and that’s what the fan base will be looking forward to next.

Louisville’s next game will be against Virginia Tech tomorrow night at 7 P.M. (ET) at the KFC Yum! Center.



