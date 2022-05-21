Louisville Baseball captures series, wins ACC Atlantic

The stakes for the weekend series with Virginia were high, and for a multitude of reasons.

Louisville did what they needed to do, winning two out of three against Virginia, and secured an ACC Atlantic Title along the way.

On Thursday, despite multiple weather delays, Jared Poland did what Jared Poland does.

Poland shut down a dynamic Virginia offense, allowing just one run on two hits over seven innings. The right-hander added eight strikeouts, too.

Louisville lost the second game of the series by a score of 16-7, but the Cards bounced back in a big way in the rubber match.

Louisville won the third game of the series 11-3, behind homers from Metzinger, Payton, and Rushing.

Louisville is ACC Atlantic champions, and will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

Louisville wrapped up the regular season at 38-16-1 overall and 18-11-1 in the ACC.

The Road to Omaha is alive and well.