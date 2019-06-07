For three innings, Louisville couldn't manage an ounce of production off of East Carolina's All-America pitcher Jake Agnos. In fact, the Cardinals were no-hit through three. In the following four innings, Louisville blew the game open scoring 14 runs in the next 4 innings, chasing Agnos from the game in the 4th inning, and putting enormous pressure on the East Carolina bullpen for the remainder of the series. Louisville battered the Pirates for the entirety of the final six innings of the game en route to a 14-1 win.

With the win, Louisville needs only to win on either Saturday or Sunday to advance to the College World Series in Omaha. It would be the 5th College World Series in program history (2007, 2013, 2014, 2017).

Cardinals keep rolling!



Jake Snider puts Louisville up 7-0 with a 2-run double in the 5th! #RoadToOmaha | @LouisvilleBSB pic.twitter.com/jEPjl2hQTr — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 7, 2019

After Louisville hitters struggled mightily in the ACC Tournament and early regional round, they more than woke up against the Pirates. In the decisive middle innings that saw a 0-0 game become a 14-1 blowout through 7 innings, Louisville compiled a triple, 6 doubles, and 18 total hits. Every starter but Henry Davis had a hit, but, even he had an RBI sacrifice fly in the 6th inning.

Pirates' pitchers were battered early and often. Head coach Cliff Godwin, hoping to get at last a draw in the pitching duel of Agnos vs. Louisville star Reid Detmers, had no such luck. He was forced to use seven different pitchers through 8 innings. Five of those pitchers went less than a single inning. Instead of getting a draw from the elite pitching matchup, East Carolina limped away with nearly 200 total pitches across the team's arms. Conversely, Louisville got 7 innings from Detmers in which he allowed only a solo home run.