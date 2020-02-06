Dan McDonnell and Co. have been getting a ton of pre-season buzz with virtually every college baseball publication ranking them #1 or #2 in the country. With just eight days until opening pitch against Ole Miss, the Cardinals were voted ACC Preseason #1, with all but 1 first place vote (more on that later). This comes off of the heels of Louisville winning 4 of 5 conference championships since entering the ACC, as well as a wildly successful 2019 campaign that took them to Omaha.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Already ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the University of Louisville baseball team will open the 2020 season as the preseason favorite in the Atlantic Coast Conference.





The Cardinals received 13 of a possible 14 first-place votes to win the Atlantic Division and were chosen as the overall champion as well. Florida State and NC State were voted second and third in the division, respectively. Clemson received the other first-place tally and is tied for fourth with Wake Forest, while Boston College and Notre Dame round out the Atlantic. Miami grabbed 12 of the 14 votes and holds the top spot in the Coastal Division.





Louisville has won the Atlantic Division in four of the five seasons since joining the league, including in 2019 when the Cardinals were also picked as the favorite.





The ACC has nine teams ranked in at least one poll to open the 2020 campaign. Eight of the nine earned bids to the NCAA Championship last season with Louisville and Florida State reaching the College World Series.





Louisville opens the 2020 season Feb. 14 with a three-game series on the road at No. 18 Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. The Cardinals' home opener is set for Feb. 19 against Wright State at Jim Patterson Stadium.





2020 ACC BASEBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Overall Champion

Louisville





Atlantic Division

1. Louisville (13) – 97

2. Florida State – 79

3. NC State – 68

t4. Clemson (1) – 52

t4. Wake Forest – 52

6. Boston College – 27

7. Notre Dame – 17





Coastal Division

1. Miami (12) – 93

2. North Carolina (1) – 68

3. Georgia Tech (1) – 66

4. Duke – 65

5. Virginia – 55

6. Virginia Tech – 27

7. Pitt – 18





2020 LOUISVILLE BASEBALL SEASON TICKETS

The 2020 reserved chairback ticket packages, which include one ticket to each of the 17 ticketed games, are priced at $110 for adults, $90 for senior adults/youths and $90 for families of four or more. Season tickets for the Left Field Berm are also available at $50 per ticket. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here, by calling 502-GO-CARDS or by visiting the Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 at Cardinal Stadium (2800 South Floyd Street) on weekdays from 9 a.m., until 5 p.m., ET. Complete details on 2020 UofL baseball tickets can be found at gocards.com/bsbtickets.





The season ticket package covers weekend series against ACC foes Notre Dame, Virginia, Clemson, NC State and Virginia Tech, in addition to non-conference games against Kentucky and Indiana.

FOLLOW LOUISVILLE BASEBALL ON SOCIAL MEDIAFans can follow Louisville baseball on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @LouisvilleBSB.