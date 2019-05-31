Louisville baseball got off to a shaky start and had to hold on late Illinois-Chicago but ultimately settled down to hand the Flames a 5-3 defeat in game one of the Louisville Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium.

UIC started out hot, hitting a pair of leadoff home runs in the first and second innings. After adding an additional run in the second, the Flames led 3-0 after an inning and a half. The lead was short-lived, however. In the bottom of the second, Danny Oriente hit a two-run home run and Lucas Dunn drove in Zach Britton to tie the game. The Cardinals took a 4-3 lead in the third when Tyler Fitzgerald scored on a throwing error. Fitzgerald would score again in the fifth to make it 5-3.

After mustering just two hits between the second and eighth innings, the Flames made it dramatic in the top of the ninth. The Flames earned a walk and a double by Thomas Smart gave them runners on second and third with no outs. Dan McDonnell opted to go to closer Michael McAvene who promptly entered the game and ended the potential rally by striking out the first three batters he faced to preserve the win.