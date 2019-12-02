He'll probably deny that he likes it, approves of it, or even thinks about it, but, less than two years after taking a program in utter turmoil, Chris Mack's Louisville basketball team has ascended to #1 in the newly released Associated Press poll Monday. Louisville is now the fourth different team to be voted #1 in this young 2019-20 season.

The top-ranking has hardly been a blessing this season. Previously top-ranked Michigan State, Kentucky, and Duke have all suffered losses this season. In Duke and Kentucky's case, losses as heavy favorites to mid-majors Evansville and Stephen F. Austin. At home. Louisville will have its own challenge at home as the #1 team but not to any mid-major. Instead, the Cardinals will welcome #4 Michigan as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Michigan and new head coach Juwan Howard have the best resume of any team in the country so far. In the past week alone, the Wolverines beat Iowa State, North Carolina, and Gonzaga on consecutive days to rise from unranked to #4.