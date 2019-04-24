After having the recruiting success that Chris Mack had, there was definitely some buzz in the air about how good Chris Mack's team would be in his second year. After signing a top ranked class, Chris Mack has gone out and added graduate transfer Lamarr Kimble, from St. Joseph's.

So, where is the right place to rank the Cardinals?

Gary Parrish, in his latest rankings, has Louisville all the way up to the fourth best team in the country.