basketball

Louisville basketball continues to draw high praise heading into 2019-2020

(GoCards.com)
Tyler Spalding • CardinalSports.com
@TySpalding
Staff

After having the recruiting success that Chris Mack had, there was definitely some buzz in the air about how good Chris Mack's team would be in his second year. After signing a top ranked class, Chris Mack has gone out and added graduate transfer Lamarr Kimble, from St. Joseph's.

So, where is the right place to rank the Cardinals?

Gary Parrish, in his latest rankings, has Louisville all the way up to the fourth best team in the country.

Certainly I think Louisville will be very good next year, but to start the year out at #4 would be huge. When it comes down to it, preseason numbers don't mean a whole lot. However, to get the attention that a top 5 program would get, just over one year into his tenure would be tremendous for the program.

Dick Vitale weighed in as well.

Top 10, says Mr. Vitale.

If you would have told me that Chris Mack would have Louisville as a consensus top 15 team after only one season, I would take that everyday of the week.

Obviously, these rankings are very fluid. They could change for better or worse depending on what Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, and VJ King decide to do.

