Louisville basketball continues to draw high praise heading into 2019-2020
After having the recruiting success that Chris Mack had, there was definitely some buzz in the air about how good Chris Mack's team would be in his second year. After signing a top ranked class, Chris Mack has gone out and added graduate transfer Lamarr Kimble, from St. Joseph's.
So, where is the right place to rank the Cardinals?
Gary Parrish, in his latest rankings, has Louisville all the way up to the fourth best team in the country.
The 2019-20 @CBSSports Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings have been updated to reflect recent developments.— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) April 24, 2019
1. Michigan State
2. Duke
3. Kentucky
4. Louisville
5. Maryland …https://t.co/ph68ln0syt
Certainly I think Louisville will be very good next year, but to start the year out at #4 would be huge. When it comes down to it, preseason numbers don't mean a whole lot. However, to get the attention that a top 5 program would get, just over one year into his tenure would be tremendous for the program.
Dick Vitale weighed in as well.
Louisville signees in the top 100:— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 22, 2019
23 - Williamson, 5 stars
48 - Igiehon, 4 stars
74 - Johnson, 4 stars
81 - Nickelberry, 4 stars the @LouisvilleMBB will be Top 10 in 2019-20 great things should happen in yr 2 of the @CoachChrisMack era @espnVshow
Top 10, says Mr. Vitale.
If you would have told me that Chris Mack would have Louisville as a consensus top 15 team after only one season, I would take that everyday of the week.
Obviously, these rankings are very fluid. They could change for better or worse depending on what Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, and VJ King decide to do.