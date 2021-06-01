 CardinalSports - Louisville Basketball: Five new Cardinals arrive on campus
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-01 17:46:24 -0500') }}

Louisville Basketball: Five new Cardinals arrive on campus

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
@TySpalding

Some key pieces to the puzzle for the Louisville basketball team are officially on campus and moved in.

Louisville welcomed transfers Jarrod West and Noah Locke, two guards who are set to play a big role in the backcourt.

All three members of the 2021 class, El Ellis, Mike James, and Roosevelt Wheeler also arrived in Louisville this week.

El Ellis figures to play a prominent role in his first year in a Louisville uniform, and if Roosevelt Wheeler is back to 100 percent, he should see plenty of playing time as well.

With the defensive intensity Mike James brings, the four-star prospect may very well crack the lineup himself.

With COVID protocols in place, this was the first time Chris Mack got to meet El Ellis and Mike James. I would imagine this was the first time Mack had met Jarrod West in person, too.

Mack recruited Noah Locke while he was at Xavier, so there was a previous relationship between the two.

Mack met Roosevelt Wheeler when Wheeler visited Louisville as a junior.

The Louisville coaching staff will be able to work with the team for eight hours per week during the summer semester.

Here's a video of the move-in day:

