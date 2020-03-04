Louisville Basketball Recruiting: Where things stand heading into spring
Chris Mack and his staff missed on a handful of key targets in the 2020 cycle, and just recently missed on a top target in 2021. Khristian Lander, a prospect who has been on the staff's radar for q...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news