News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 07:48:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Louisville Basketball Recruiting: Where things stand heading into spring

Tyler Spalding • CardinalSports
Staff
@TySpalding

Chris Mack and his staff missed on a handful of key targets in the 2020 cycle, and just recently missed on a top target in 2021. Khristian Lander, a prospect who has been on the staff's radar for q...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}