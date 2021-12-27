Louisville Basketball resumes practice

As of Sunday evening, the Louisville basketball team has resumed practices after a COVID pause that postponed the game with Kentucky.

Louisville has not played since the loss to Western Kentucky on December 18th. At that time, Malik Williams was the only player in the health and safety protocols.

Louisville's next game is on Wednesday when the Cardinals host Wake Forest.

It's unclear how many players will be available for that game as sources tell CardinalSports that some players are still in COVID protocols.



Louisville is required to have seven players to play in ACC contests.

