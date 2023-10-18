Despite a slow start, the Louisville men’s basketball team defeated Simmons College by a final score of 91-50 Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. UofL, who had four players reach double digit point totals, were led by freshman guard/wing Curtis Williams, who finished with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in 23 minutes of play. Mike James (13 points), Tre White (12 points) and JJ Traynor (10 points) followed suit in the double digit scoring column.

The Cardinals finished the game with an effective 53.6% field goal percentage, along with a 42.1% clip from the three-point line (8-19) and 23-29 from the free throw line. Dennis Evans led the Cardinals in rebounds with 9 (54 team total) and Skyy Clark led the team in assists with 6 (13 team total).

The men’s basketball team will be back on the court Monday, October 30 at the KFC Yum! Center (7:00 tip-off) against Kentucky Wesleyan for what will be their final exhibition of the preseason before beginning the regular season Nov 6. against UMBC (University of Maryland, Baltimore County).