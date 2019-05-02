Louisville's Steven Enoch put his name into the NBA draft and is going through workouts. The first team to see the redshirt junior was the Atlanta Hawks.

Enoch will have until May 29th to decide whether or not he will return to school for his senior year. According to the mock draft for NBADraft.net, Enoch isn't a top 60 prospect. Enoch would benefit from coming back and developing his game for another year at the college level.