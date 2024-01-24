Advertisement
Louisville can’t break skid, falls to Duke 83-69

Joseph Lewis • CardinalSports
Staff Writer
@ j_lewis1435
21 years old, senior, SPAD major at University of Louisville

The Louisville men’s basketball team suffered their fourth straight loss Tuesday night at the KFC Yum Center against the Duke Blue Devils by a final score of 83-69. The Cardinals, who fall to 6-13 on the year, have struggled as of late, with multiple players dealing with various injuries.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield continued his surge by leading UofL with 20 points (9-13 from the field) in 37 minutes of play. Huntley-Hatfield led the Cards in rebounding with 11 total coming from the big man (4 offensive). UofL as a team collected just 28 rebounds. Skyy Clark and Mike James tied for second in scoring with each putting up 13 points on the board. Ty-Laur Johnson also chipped in a double-digit scoring effort with 10 off the bench in 22 minutes of play. Clark led the team in assists with 4 of the team’s 9 total.

The Cards shot 46.4 percent from the field against the Blue Devils, but only managed to make 5-17 threes (29.4%) and 16-24 from the free throw line (66.7%).

Louisville takes the court again this Saturday at home on the 27th against the Virginia Cavaliers with tip-off slated for noon. The Cards will be looking to snap their four-game losing streak in the game against the Wahoos, which will be streamed live on the CW Network.

