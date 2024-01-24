The Louisville men’s basketball team suffered their fourth straight loss Tuesday night at the KFC Yum Center against the Duke Blue Devils by a final score of 83-69. The Cardinals, who fall to 6-13 on the year, have struggled as of late, with multiple players dealing with various injuries.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield continued his surge by leading UofL with 20 points (9-13 from the field) in 37 minutes of play. Huntley-Hatfield led the Cards in rebounding with 11 total coming from the big man (4 offensive). UofL as a team collected just 28 rebounds. Skyy Clark and Mike James tied for second in scoring with each putting up 13 points on the board. Ty-Laur Johnson also chipped in a double-digit scoring effort with 10 off the bench in 22 minutes of play. Clark led the team in assists with 4 of the team’s 9 total.

The Cards shot 46.4 percent from the field against the Blue Devils, but only managed to make 5-17 threes (29.4%) and 16-24 from the free throw line (66.7%).

Louisville takes the court again this Saturday at home on the 27th against the Virginia Cavaliers with tip-off slated for noon. The Cards will be looking to snap their four-game losing streak in the game against the Wahoos, which will be streamed live on the CW Network.