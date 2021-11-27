Louisville captures Baha Mar Hoops Championship
It was a successful trip to the Bahamas for the Louisville men's basketball team after taking down Maryland to win the Baha Mar Hoops Championship.
Louisville wasn't perfect in the final game, but they overcame a severe scoring drought in the second half to get past Maryland.
Louisville trailed by as many as seven, and trailed by three with six minutes remaining, but the resiliency and toughness willed the Cardinals to a victory.
A few things that stood out:
- Louisville won the battle on the backboards in a major way. Louisville out-rebounded Maryland 51-25. The rebounding woes seem to be healed after back-to-back impressive efforts on the glass.
- Malik Williams just continues to work and get better. After struggling for large parts of the season, Williams bounced back in a major way the last two games. In this one, Williams posted a double-double and was phenomenal on the defensive end.
- Jarrod West made winning plays down the stretch, and finished at +19 for the game.
- Noah Locke and Matt Cross got going on the offensive end after essentially getting blanked against Mississippi State.
Now, at 5-1, Louisville gets their head coach back, and things are looking up as a trip to East Lansing awaits.