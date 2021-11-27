Louisville captures Baha Mar Hoops Championship

It was a successful trip to the Bahamas for the Louisville men's basketball team after taking down Maryland to win the Baha Mar Hoops Championship.

Louisville wasn't perfect in the final game, but they overcame a severe scoring drought in the second half to get past Maryland.

Louisville trailed by as many as seven, and trailed by three with six minutes remaining, but the resiliency and toughness willed the Cardinals to a victory.

A few things that stood out:

