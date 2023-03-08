Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles - Postgame Notes
RECORDS AND NOTABLES
Louisville finishes their season with an overall record of 4-28, while Boston College advances with a record of 16-16 overall.
Louisville is now 10-6 against Boston College after dropping both meetings against the Eagles this season.
The Cardinals are now 3-7 overall in the ACC Tournament since joining the conference.
TEAM NOTES
UofL used the starting lineup of El Ellis, Mike James, Jae’Lyn Withers, JJ Traynor, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield for the seventh game this season. This lineup finishes the season with an 0-7 record.
• KEY FIRST HALF RUN: After a sluggish start to the game on the offensive end for both teams, Boston College opened up a 10-point advantage with an 8-0 run that started at 8:00 and elapsed 2:17. The Cardinals immediately closed the gap with a 10-0 run of their own that began at the 4:58mark and took up 2:32 of game time.
• KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Both squads exchanged blows through the first two media timeouts of the half, but the Eagles managed to gain separation on the heels of a 14-3 run that took 5:30 after starting at the 11:16 mark.
UofL shot 19 of 50 (.380) from the field, 4 of 14 (.286) from 3-point range, and 20 of 26 (.769) from the free-throw line.
The Cardinals’ 20 made free throws are the most in an ACC Tournament game in program history.
Louisville won the battle in fast break points 11-8, marking the ninth time this season the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in transition.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
EL ELLIS
The senior led the way for the Cardinals with 16 points and five assists while playing 37 minutes.o Over 32 games this season, Ellis led Louisville in points in 21 of those games, while leading them in assists in 30 games. The guard finishes the season with totals of 565 points and 140 assists, making him only the seventh Cardinal to reach those marks in a season and the first since Russ Smith in 2013-14.
BRANDON HUNTLEY-HATFIELD
The sophomore tallied 13 points on 4 of 6 shooting from the field and 5 of 6 from the charity stripe. The scoring outburst stands as the eighth time this year Huntley-Hatfield scored at least 10 points. The forward also pulled down six rebounds and blocked one shot in 31 minutes of play.
JJ TRAYNOR
The junior scored 12 points in his 36 minutes of action while tying for the team lead with seven rebounds. After eclipsing the 10-point mark just three times in the Cardinals’ first 24 games, Traynor finishes the season having scored in double figures in four of Louisville’s last six games.