RECORDS AND NOTABLES



Louisville finishes their season with an overall record of 4-28, while Boston College advances with a record of 16-16 overall. Louisville is now 10-6 against Boston College after dropping both meetings against the Eagles this season. The Cardinals are now 3-7 overall in the ACC Tournament since joining the conference.



TEAM NOTES



UofL used the starting lineup of El Ellis, Mike James, Jae’Lyn Withers, JJ Traynor, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield for the seventh game this season. This lineup finishes the season with an 0-7 record. • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: After a sluggish start to the game on the offensive end for both teams, Boston College opened up a 10-point advantage with an 8-0 run that started at 8:00 and elapsed 2:17. The Cardinals immediately closed the gap with a 10-0 run of their own that began at the 4:58mark and took up 2:32 of game time. • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Both squads exchanged blows through the first two media timeouts of the half, but the Eagles managed to gain separation on the heels of a 14-3 run that took 5:30 after starting at the 11:16 mark.

UofL shot 19 of 50 (.380) from the field, 4 of 14 (.286) from 3-point range, and 20 of 26 (.769) from the free-throw line.

The Cardinals’ 20 made free throws are the most in an ACC Tournament game in program history. Louisville won the battle in fast break points 11-8, marking the ninth time this season the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in transition.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

