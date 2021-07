Louisville catcher Henry Davis goes to Pirates with No. 1 pick

Catcher Henry Davis became the first Louisville baseball player to be the No. 1 pick in an MLB Draft when the Pittsburgh Pirates took Davis with the No. 1 overall pick on Sunday night.

In his final year as a Cardinal, Davis hit .370 from the plate, and had 15 home runs to go along with 48 RBIs.

Davis was at the top of the ACC in on-base percentage, and ranked in the top-10 in a number of batting categories.

With the selection, Henry Davis became the ninth first-round selection in program history and the 79th selection in total for Louisville.