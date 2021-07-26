Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark Named to Jim Thorpe Award Watch List
Coming off of a breakout season in his first year at the Power Five level, Louisville cornerback Kei'Trel Clark is being recognized nationally ahead of the 2021 campaign.
Monday morning, Clark was named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, an honor given to the best defensive back in college football.
Below is the official release from UofL:
Oklahoma City – University of Louisville cornerback Kei'Trel Clark has been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List on Monday.
This list includes 40 of the nation's best defensive backs, representing 10 conferences and one independent. The preseason watch list is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players. This list is not final, and players who have outstanding seasons may be added as the season progresses.
A second team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honoree last season, Clark made eight starts in his first season after transferring from Liberty. The 5-10, 172-pound defensive back closed the year with 36 tackles and tied for 12th nationally and was second in the league with 11 passes defended.
A native of West Palm Beach, Fla., Clark recorded his first career interception in a 30-0 shutout win over Syracuse, Louisville's first blanking of a Power 5 opponent since 2004. The sophomore registered a season high nine tackles in a road loss at Boston College.