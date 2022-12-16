LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville men’s basketball will try to make it two straight wins when it hosts Florida A&M at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will air on Regional Sports Networks (RSN).





The Cardinals snapped a nine-game losing streak to start the season with a 94-83 victory over Western Kentucky on Wednesday, led by El Ellis’ 30 points and 10 assists. The win was also the first of Kenny Payne’s head coaching career. Florida A&M beat Edward Waters 58-47 on Tuesday for its second win of the season.





This is the first-ever meeting between Louisville and Florida A&M. The Rattlers are the only first-time opponent for UofL this season.





The RSN broadcast group includes Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Indiana, MASN, NESN and YES Network.





GAME 11





Florida A&M (2-6) at Louisville (1-9)

December 17, 2022 | 2 p.m. ET

KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, Ky.





MEDIA INFO





Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WGTK 970 AM); Streaming (Drew Deener, pxp | Bob Valvano, analysis)





Watch: Regional Sports Networks; Streaming and TV Clearances (Tom Werme, pxp | Brian Oliver, analyst)





PROMOTIONS/TICKETS





Single-Game Tickets





“Kyle’s Korner” Toy Drive: Take part in former Cardinal standout Kyle Kuric’s 12th annual toy drive, with new or lightly used toys being collected and donated to Home of the Innocents and those affected by the eastern Kentucky flooding earlier this year.





TOP STORYLINES





• Senior guard El Ellis set career highs Wednesday against Western Kentucky with 30 points and 10 assists. Ellis is the first Cardinal to hit those marks since current team video coordinator Reece Gaines did it against TCU on March 6, 2002. It’s the 22nd time nationally since 2018 that a player has reached those numbers, and Ellis is the first player in Division I to do so this season. Ellis recorded the 19th 30-point double-double in UofL history, and it was the first Louisville double-double with points and assists since Darius Perry recorded 10 points and 12 assists against Youngstown State in 2019.





• Junior forward JJ Traynor has made more 3-pointers in 10 games this season (9 of 21, .429) than he did in his first two full seasons combined (7 of 16).





• After recording three total assists in the first eight games of the season, junior forward Jae’Lyn Withers has tallied six total assists in the last two games.





• Senior forward Sydney Curry scored 10 points on Wednesday against Western Kentucky after scoring 15 total points through Louisville’s first nine games. Curry is 5-for-7 from the field in the Cardinals’ last two games.





• Redshirt freshman guard/forward Mike James is one of 11 freshmen in the country averaging at least seven points per game, while also shooting at least 45% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and 80% from the free-throw line.





• The Cardinals have 31 total assists in their last two games, including a season-high 17 against Western Kentucky. Louisville had 36 total assists in its six previous outings. UofL’s 94 points against WKU were its most in exactly three years.





• As of Thursday, the combined record of all Louisville opponents from the start of the season through the end of 2022 was 93-54. The Cardinals’ opponents over the last seven games have an average KenPom ranking of 66 and a combined record of 52-22. Nine of Louisville’s 14 opponents before the end of 2022 currently have at least seven wins.





• With Wednesday’s win against Western Kentucky, Louisville improved to 128-0 since 2004 when leading by more than 10 points at halftime. UofL’s last loss when leading by more than 10 at halftime was a 60-58 defeat against Kentucky on Dec. 18, 2004. It was also the Cardinals’ 158th straight win when scoring at least 85 points in regulation. Louisville is also now 6-0 all-time when shooting at least 50% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 90% from the free-throw line.





• Per Ken Pomeroy, Louisville is 340th in the country in Division I experience with an average of 0.88 years.





HISTORY VS. FLORIDA A&M





First meeting



