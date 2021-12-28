Louisville comes up short in First Responder Bowl

For the first time since 2008 and 2009, Louisville has finished the season with a losing record in back-to-back years.

Louisville dropped to 6-7 in a game where the Cardinals never led.

The offense sputtered in the red zone twice as one trip ended in a missed field goal after a critical holding penalty.

On another trip to the red zone, Louisville was stuffed on fourth and goal from the one-yard line.

It's hard to definitively lay the blame on any of the three phases, as each had their sturggles, but the defense, once again, couldn't get a stop when they needed to the most.

On 3rd and 14 late in the fourth quarter, Air Force completed a back-shoulder fade that kept a game-sealing drive alive.

Surprisingly, Air Force did most of the damage passing the ball.

The defense slowed down the top-ranked rushing attack, holding Air Force to 170 yards on 55 rushes. The 3.1 yards per carry was a season-low for the Falcons.

However, Air Force completed 90 percent of their passes and hit on two, long touchdowns passes.

Where does Louisville go from here? Who stays and who goes?

The next eight months will certainly be interesting around the Louisville football program.

